Caps beat Kraken 5-2 as Sheary scores twice

The Washington Capitals felled the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, bringing their win streak up to a haughty two games. Washington didn’t look as dominant as they had against Carolina the other day, but they got the power play working, and that’s worth a lot.
Tom Wilson got us going, scoring with a great crease-ward move with Ovechkin. A one-timer from Dmitry Orlov made it 2-0, but Seattle got on the scoreboard when Joonas Donskoi exploited a lucky rebound late in the first period.
Early in the second, Colin Blackwell tied the game as Washington’s defensive coverage made it easy for him. Conor Sheary’s hard work in the paint earned him a power-play goal and restored Washington’s lead, which Ovechkin extended in the third period with another power-play goal from the Ovi Spot. Sheary carried in an empty-netter.
Caps win.
Tom Wilson is scoring at least one goal tonight because I’m here. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Q3Dxji9vBZ
— FatouFIERCE (she/her) (@FatouSadio) March 6, 2022
HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/opopwWREso
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2022
Two very strong suits. One slightly silly necktie on @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/CKngmXUFbQ
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 5, 2022
I think this was a fun game, but I wasn’t exactly encouraged by the Caps’ play during even strength. Seattle’s team just plain isn’t good, but Washington let them dictate the pace of the game.
Anyway. The Capitals now head to the thawing north for a road series against Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. I expect we’ll hear some boos for Ovechkin soon. Batten down the whatever.
Headline photo: Fatou!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On