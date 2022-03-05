Caps beat Kraken 5-2 as Sheary scores twice

The Washington Capitals felled the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, bringing their win streak up to a haughty two games. Washington didn’t look as dominant as they had against Carolina the other day, but they got the power play working, and that’s worth a lot.

Tom Wilson got us going, scoring with a great crease-ward move with Ovechkin. A one-timer from Dmitry Orlov made it 2-0, but Seattle got on the scoreboard when Joonas Donskoi exploited a lucky rebound late in the first period.

Early in the second, Colin Blackwell tied the game as Washington’s defensive coverage made it easy for him. Conor Sheary’s hard work in the paint earned him a power-play goal and restored Washington’s lead, which Ovechkin extended in the third period with another power-play goal from the Ovi Spot. Sheary carried in an empty-netter.

Caps win.

Our friend Fatou was at the game, and she called her shot.

Tom Wilson is scoring at least one goal tonight because I’m here. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Q3Dxji9vBZ — FatouFIERCE (she/her) (@FatouSadio) March 6, 2022

And before long, Tom Wilson pulled this maneuver for his 18th goal of the season. He sorta dived across the paint while getting the shot off. Real strong season for him.

Pumping the brakes for a moment: Washington was unable to repeat its five-on-five success from the Carolina game. Seattle took 70 percent of the attempts in the first period and 60 percent in the second. They had like a 10-minute shooting lull in the third period 🐢. But at least the scoreboard cooperated.

Filling in for the other Swede with lovely good hair, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby got a bunch of breakaway looks in this one. Much like Carl Hagelin, he was unable to convert them.

On the other end of the microstat sheet, Martin Fehervary had yet another bad night, outshot twenty to five. He's been pretty brutal for nearly two months.

With his Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot, Alex Ovechkin is now two goals back of Jaromir Jagr. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger became the 154th goalie to give up a goal to Ovechkin.

is now two goals back of Jaromir Jagr. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger became the 154th goalie to give up a goal to Ovechkin. Ian noted that Ovechkin swapped sticks last game. At some point during this one, we think he switched back.

Two very strong suits. One slightly silly necktie on @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/CKngmXUFbQ — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 5, 2022

I think this was a fun game, but I wasn’t exactly encouraged by the Caps’ play during even strength. Seattle’s team just plain isn’t good, but Washington let them dictate the pace of the game.

Anyway. The Capitals now head to the thawing north for a road series against Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. I expect we’ll hear some boos for Ovechkin soon. Batten down the whatever.

Headline photo: Fatou!