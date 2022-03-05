Live blog: Washington Capitals vs Washington state

By Peter Hassett and Ian Oland
Hot off a one-game winning streak, the Washington Capitals are hosting visitors from the other Washington, the state: the Seattle Kraken.
Vitek Vanecek gets the start in net again.
Ovi Signage
Here is what we saw pregame.
Tonight's signs during warmups
📸 @pennybacker pic.twitter.com/4PG68lqdkF
— RMNB (@rmnb) March 5, 2022
Capitals lines
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
McMichael – Eller – Sheary
AJF – Dowd – Hathaway
Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
TvR – Schultz
Vanecek
Capitals take early 2-0 lead after goals from Tom Wilson and Dmitry Orlov
Two goals in 34 seconds!
HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/opopwWREso
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2022
ON A TEE pic.twitter.com/aVcJQmM1kf
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2022
Joonas Donskoi scores on a rebound in front the net. 2-1 WSH.
🚨 DON-SCORE!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ufsu8ff1h5
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 6, 2022
another angle of donny's finnish.👀 pic.twitter.com/YFwvewUYuu
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 6, 2022
Let’s talk hockey sticks
https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/03/05/alex-ovechkin-switches-hockey-stick-models-after-ccm-distances-themselves-from-him/
And now it’s tied. Colin Blackwell. 2-2.
BLACKWELL GETS THE EQUALIZER!
TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/bMndtOsJ3R
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 6, 2022
Short King goal. 3-2 WSH.
Sheary breaks the tie!!
(the @Capitals have scored a PPG in 10 of their last 13 games 👀) pic.twitter.com/V2jWM2PmZr
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 6, 2022
