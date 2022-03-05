Live blog: Washington Capitals vs Washington state

Hot off a one-game winning streak, the Washington Capitals are hosting visitors from the other Washington, the state: the Seattle Kraken.

Vitek Vanecek gets the start in net again.

Tune your TV set to NBC Sports Washington and hang out with us below.

Ovi Signage Here is what we saw pregame. Tonight's signs during warmups 📸 @pennybacker pic.twitter.com/4PG68lqdkF — RMNB (@rmnb) March 5, 2022

Capitals lines From Samantha Pell: Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

McMichael – Eller – Sheary

AJF – Dowd – Hathaway Fehervary – Carlson

Orlov – Jensen

TvR – Schultz Vanecek

Capitals take early 2-0 lead after goals from Tom Wilson and Dmitry Orlov Two goals in 34 seconds! HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/opopwWREso — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2022 ON A TEE pic.twitter.com/aVcJQmM1kf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2022

Let’s talk hockey sticks https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/03/05/alex-ovechkin-switches-hockey-stick-models-after-ccm-distances-themselves-from-him/

And now it’s tied. Colin Blackwell. 2-2. BLACKWELL GETS THE EQUALIZER! TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/bMndtOsJ3R — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 6, 2022

Short King goal. 3-2 WSH. Sheary breaks the tie!! (the @Capitals have scored a PPG in 10 of their last 13 games 👀) pic.twitter.com/V2jWM2PmZr — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 6, 2022

