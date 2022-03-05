Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Washington Capitals vs Washington state

Live blog: Washington Capitals vs Washington state

By Peter Hassett and Ian Oland

March 5, 2022 6:53 pm

Hot off a one-game winning streak, the Washington Capitals are hosting visitors from the other Washington, the state: the Seattle Kraken.

Vitek Vanecek gets the start in net again.

Tune your TV set to NBC Sports Washington and hang out with us below.

Ovi Signage

Here is what we saw pregame.

Capitals lines

From Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
McMichael – Eller – Sheary
AJF – Dowd – Hathaway

Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
TvR – Schultz

Vanecek

Capitals take early 2-0 lead after goals from Tom Wilson and Dmitry Orlov

Two goals in 34 seconds!

Joonas Donskoi scores on a rebound in front the net. 2-1 WSH.

Let’s talk hockey sticks

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/03/05/alex-ovechkin-switches-hockey-stick-models-after-ccm-distances-themselves-from-him/

And now it’s tied. Colin Blackwell. 2-2.

Short King goal. 3-2 WSH.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we'll be updating live!

