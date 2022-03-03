Capitals recall Zach Fucale from Hershey

The Washington Capitals have brought goaltender Zach Fucale back to their roster from the Hershey Bears. Fucale has made four appearances with the Capitals this season, amassing a 1-1-1 record with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Ilya Samsonov remains on the active roster but took a puck up high in Wednesday’s practice that caused him to leave early. Vitek Vanecek practiced normally Wednesday after taking a maintenance day following his appearance against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears.

Fucale has been with Hershey since making a January 10 appearance for the Caps against the Boston Bruins. Earlier in the season, Zach set the NHL record for longest shutout streak to start an NHL career after posting a clean sheet in his NHL debut and continuing that streak through two other games.

He has struggled in the AHL since returning. He has an 8-8-4 record for Hershey with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage this season.

In early February, Fucale became a father for the first time as he announced the birth of his son Teo.

The Capitals currently have 24 players on their roster with this recall which is one above the allotted limit of 23. That is explained by CapFriendly, who report Fucale is up in the NHL on an emergency loan basis likely due to Samsonov’s assumed injury status.

