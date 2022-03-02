Anthony Mantha not ruled out for Thursday’s game against Carolina Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals have lost six straight games at home and are clinging to the second wildcard spot in the East. The team badly needs a boost, which may be why they could be turning to recovering forward Anthony Mantha sooner than expected.

Wednesday, Peter Laviolette was asked about Mantha’s status for Thursday’s Carolina Hurricanes game. Laviolette did not rule the star forward out from playing.

“He’s looking better every day,” Laviolette said. “He’s had another good practice and he’s looked really strong out there.”

This is significant, as the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell explains, because “Laviolette has ruled Mantha out of games in the past. Wasn’t the case today.”

Mantha was first cleared for contact on Monday, but Laviolette cautioned then that no one should get excited.

“Today is the first day he was cleared to compete and battle a little bit,” Laviolette said. “Day 1. He’s out there going through some battle stuff now. The first 30 minutes is with the guys to loosen up. Out here he might get in some battles like he is right now just one-on-one holding people off. But again, it’s Day 1.”

Previously, Laviolette said that Capitals fans should expect to see Mantha back “before we play our first playoff game.” Mantha is recovering from shoulder surgery that underwent in early November.

“I think the doctor and Jason Serbus have a meeting here this afternoon to determine if tomorrow’s the one [he plays in] or he needs a few more days,” Brian MacLellan said.

If the Capitals were Kucherov’ing Mantha (keeping him on LTIR until rosters expand for the playoffs), it appears they are abandoning that plan as they fall down the standings.

Getting Mantha back onto the roster will require some juggling as his $5.7 million salary will require additional roster moves or a trade.

“We’ve got some injury situations here that need to be resolved so that would create some room,” MacLellan said.

The Capitals are currently without Joe Snively and Carl Hagelin, who are both out with upper-body injuries.