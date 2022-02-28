Live blog: Capitals play Leafs on Black History Night

The Washington Capitals are celebrating Black History Night at Capital One Arena. During warmups, the team will wear special black jerseys featuring gold shoulder patches saluting the Fort Dupont Cannons – the country’s oldest minority hockey program.
The Capitals will take on the Leafs and try to end a five-game losing streak at home.
Ilya Samsonov will start in net for the Caps and be backed up Vitek Vanecek, who is suiting up for the first time since February 1. Notably, Anthony Mantha wore a full-contact jersey during the morning skate, but will not play.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.
The Capitals in their special warmup jerseys
Reminder our #BlackHistoryMonth auction featuring these autographed player-worn warmup jerseys, signed Black Hockey Night pucks and more is LIVE!
The auction will close on March 2 at 3pm ET with all proceeds benefiting the Capital Impact Fund.
Capitals lines
Via @VogsCaps
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 91-Snively
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk
Samsonov vs. Mrazek.
Leafs lines
The recent trend continues. Capitals down to TOR early, 1-0.
Martin Fehervary was lift-checked by Mitch Marner, which forced a turnover, and Michael Bunting finished the play in front of the net.
Pocket: Picked
Conor Sheary ties it up with a deflection. 1-1.
That was Sheary’s 12th goal of the season.
Capitals go into first intermission down 3-1 after surrendering two goals in the final 1:11 of the period.
William Nylander and Justin Holl scored the Leafs’ goals.
Vitek Vanecek has replaced Ilya Samsonov in net to start the second period.
Samsonov surrendered three goals on 10 shots. Vanecek played last night for Hershey in a conditioning start.
