Live blog: Capitals play Leafs on Black History Night

The Washington Capitals are celebrating Black History Night at Capital One Arena. During warmups, the team will wear special black jerseys featuring gold shoulder patches saluting the Fort Dupont Cannons – the country’s oldest minority hockey program.

The Capitals will take on the Leafs and try to end a five-game losing streak at home.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net for the Caps and be backed up Vitek Vanecek, who is suiting up for the first time since February 1. Notably, Anthony Mantha wore a full-contact jersey during the morning skate, but will not play.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 91-Snively

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk Samsonov vs. Mrazek.

Leafs lines Tonight's lines 🆚 the Capitals#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/p9pdjqPCO8 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 1, 2022

The recent trend continues. Capitals down to TOR early, 1-0. Martin Fehervary was lift-checked by Mitch Marner, which forced a turnover, and Michael Bunting finished the play in front of the net. Pocket: Picked Goal: Scored pic.twitter.com/H0IS5Nbt4z — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 1, 2022

Conor Sheary ties it up with a deflection. 1-1. That was Sheary’s 12th goal of the season. Goal No. 12 for Shears pic.twitter.com/589fjsxmc8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 1, 2022

Capitals go into first intermission down 3-1 after surrendering two goals in the final 1:11 of the period. William Nylander and Justin Holl scored the Leafs’ goals.

Vitek Vanecek has replaced Ilya Samsonov in net to start the second period. Samsonov surrendered three goals on 10 shots. Vanecek played last night for Hershey in a conditioning start.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be constantly updating it.