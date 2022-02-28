Fan holds up Ukrainian flag during Capitals game warmups

The Washington Capitals’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night is Washington’s first at home since Russia invaded Ukraine. With the Caps sporting the league’s most famous Russian, Alex Ovechkin, and one of the largest contingents of Russian players (4) in the league, the crisis in Ukraine was hard to forget for some fans in attendance.

During warmups, one fan held up a Ukrainian flag on the Capitals side of the rink in solidarity with the democratic country.

Another fan created a sign that resembled the Ukrainian flag with the message Keep The Puck, Give Support.

The photos were taken by RMNB crasher and Capitals season ticket holder, @Pennybacker on Twitter.

The Ukrainian tributes come on the same day the NHL condemned Russia in a statement and ended all business it was doing in the country. The IIHF also indefinitely suspended Russia and Belarus from future competitions and moved the 2023 World Junior Championship out of Novosibirsk.

