Vitek Vanecek recalled back to Capitals after making conditioning start for Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals recalled Vitek Vanecek from his conditioning loan on Monday.

Vanecek, who spent five seasons in the AHL before graduating to the NHL, made his first start for the Hershey Bears on Sunday since March 7, 2020 – a span of 722 days.

Lead 'em out Vitek! Welcome back to Hershey! pic.twitter.com/QaiR3iiXxw — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 27, 2022

The former Seattle Kraken Great stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced — good for a .913 save percentage. However, the Bears lost to the Utica Comets, 3-1.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 21 shots in his conditioning start, and Jake Massie scored his first goal as a Bear, but Utica claimed a 3-1 win tonight. pic.twitter.com/lE2EZEviUN — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 28, 2022

Vanecek had been out of action since making a start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 1. Vanecek’s head slammed into the goal frame after colliding with Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen in the crease.

Vitek Vanecek has been recalled from his conditioning loan by the @Capitals. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 28, 2022

With the Capitals optioning Pheonix Copley to Hershey over the weekend, Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, who has made nine straight starts, are the only goaltenders remaining on the roster. If nothing changes before puck drop, Vanecek will serve as the backup to Samsonov against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Vitek Vanecek from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Vitek Vanecek from his conditioning loan with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Vanecek stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced last night against the Utica Comets. Vanecek, 26, has posted a record of 10-6-5, with two shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage this season. In 24 games, the 6’2”, 184-pound goaltender has a 1.75 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage at five-on-five. The Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, native has the lowest goals-against average and rebounds allowed per 60 minutes of play (1.86) and the fourth highest save percentage in the NHL at five-on-five among goaltenders with at least 15 games played. In 61 career games with the Capitals, Vanecek is 31-16-9 with four shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The Capitals selected Vanecek with their second-round pick, 39th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. Washington re-acquired Vanecek from the Seattle Kraken for a second-round draft pick (originally acquired from the Winnipeg Jets) in the 2023 NHL Draft on July 28, 2021.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB