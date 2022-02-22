How the Capitals lined up at practice without Nicklas Backstrom

The Washington Capitals were without Nicklas Backstrom at their skate on Tuesday – a day after having every player participate at practice for the first time this season. Backstrom was unavailable due to personal reasons.

The Capitals did line rushes and this is how head coach Peter Laviolette had the team line up per NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan.

Capitals lines Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Snively-Sprong-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Extras: F – Leason, Mantha; D – Kempny, Irwin

Daniel Sprong, a winger, replaced Backstrom at the second center spot while Conor Sheary skated as the first-line right wing position vacated by Tom Wilson.

TJ Oshie, who is trying to return from an upper-body injury, skated on the third line with Conor McMichael and Lars Eller, though it remains unclear if he will be activated off injured reserve and suit up against the New York Rangers on Thursday. Justin Schultz skated on the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Anthony Mantha once again practiced in a non-contact jersey.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB