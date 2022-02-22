Nicklas Backstrom misses practice due to personal reasons

Nicklas Backstrom was not at practice due to personal reasons on Tuesday.
The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell was the first to report the news.
Backstrom’s absence comes after the Capitals had every player at practice on Monday for the first time all season.
“I think all year it’s been guys in and out of the lineup,” Backstrom said. “We haven’t really played with our full lineup yet this year. It’s nice to see.”
Backstrom has 14 points (4g, 10a) in 19 games this season. The Swedish center has the second-most points in Capitals history with 994.
This story is developing.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
