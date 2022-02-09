Dennis Cholowski reclaimed by Seattle Kraken on waivers

Defenseman Dennis Cholowski‘s time in the Washington Capitals organization is over. The 23-year-old was put on waivers by the Caps Tuesday and now has been reclaimed by the Seattle Kraken.

The Caps originally claimed him from Seattle on October 14, a day after their home opener against the Rangers.

SEA claims Cholowski — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2022

Cholowski played in seven NHL games for the Caps, recording one assist and a minus-four plus-minus rating. With Cholowski on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps only saw 41.7-percent of the shot attempts, 42.2-percent of the expected goals, 41.9-percent of the scoring chances, and 38.7-percent of the high danger chances. That is leagues below abysmal.

The Kraken, being his original team before the Caps claimed him, were the only team in the league allowed to claim him off of waivers and immediately send him to their AHL affiliate. Any other team would have had to keep him on the roster or send him back through waivers to get him to the AHL.

With the move, the Capitals are currently carrying seven defensemen on their roster with Michal Kempny still unavailable due to being in COVID-19 protocol. Cholowski’s $900,000 salary is also now completely off the books.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB