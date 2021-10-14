Capitals claim defenseman Dennis Cholowski from Seattle Kraken

The Washington Capitals made a surprise move on Thursday, claiming defenseman Dennis Cholowski off waivers from the expansion Seattle Kraken.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 14, 2021
Cholowski is a 23-year-old, left-shooting rearguard that was a first-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016. The puck-moving defenseman has 27 points (10g, 17a) in 104 career games. Cholowski spent parts of three years in Detroit, where he saw his games played decrease every season (52, 36, 16).
Cholowski was cut from the Kraken due to a numbers game on their defense at the NHL level.
The addition of Cholowski currently gives the Capitals four left-handed shooting defensemen on the roster, including Dmitry Orlov, Martin Fehervary, and Matt Irwin. Trevor van Riemsdyk is currently playing on the left side of the team’s second pair but shoots right. The team is now carrying eight defensemen overall.
After announcing the claim, the Capitals sent forward Beck Malenstyn to the Hershey Bears, leaving the team one extra forward: Connor McMichael.
Malenstyn, 23, missed the 2020-21 season due to injury. In 120 career games with the Hershey Bears, the 6’3″, 200-pound forward has recorded 31 points (14g, 17a).
