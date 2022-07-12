Former Capitals Daniel Sprong and Dennis Cholowski set to be UFAs after not being tendered qualifying offers

Daniel Sprong scored six goals in 16 games for the Seattle Kraken after the Washington Capitals dealt him at the trade deadline. That goal-scoring clip was not enough for the Dutchman to earn a qualifying offer and a 10 percent raise ($797k) from the Kraken, a team who scored the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL last season.

Dennis Cholowski, a depth defenseman who was a waiver wire pickup by the Capitals last season (before being reclaimed back by Seattle), also did not receive a qualifying offer from the Kraken. Seattle announced the news on social media before Monday’s 5 PM deadline.

Both players will be unrestricted free agents on Wednesday per the team.

Dennis Cholowski, Ryan Donato, Haydn Fleury and Daniel Sprong did not receive Qualifying Offers and will become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, July 13. — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 12, 2022

Joining Sprong and Cholowski as free agents include former Capitals Andre Burakovsky (COL, UFA), Brett Connolly (CHI, buyout), and Mathieu Perreault (MTL, UFA).

Burakovsky will test the market after scoring a career-high 22 goals and 61 points for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche this past season.

Connolly was put on waivers and bought out of the final year of his contract by the Chicago Blackhawks. The contract was the four-year, $14 million deal Connolly originally signed with the Florida Panthers in the summer of 2019.

Henrik Borgstrom (CHI) and Brett Connolly (CHI) clear unconditional waivers and will be bought out. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 12, 2022

Mathieu Perreault, a former Capital from 2009 to 2013, will be an unrestricted free agent after not being re-upped by the Montreal Canadiens.

Mathieu Perreault plan is to play next season in the NHL. No plans to play in Europe. But don’t expect him to return with the @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 12, 2022

These players will all likely join Ilya Samsonov on the market at noon Wednesday.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB