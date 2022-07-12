Home / News / Former Capitals Daniel Sprong and Dennis Cholowski set to be UFAs after not being tendered qualifying offers

Former Capitals Daniel Sprong and Dennis Cholowski set to be UFAs after not being tendered qualifying offers

By Ian Oland

July 12, 2022 1:37 pm

Daniel Sprong scored six goals in 16 games for the Seattle Kraken after the Washington Capitals dealt him at the trade deadline. That goal-scoring clip was not enough for the Dutchman to earn a qualifying offer and a 10 percent raise ($797k) from the Kraken, a team who scored the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL last season.

Dennis Cholowski, a depth defenseman who was a waiver wire pickup by the Capitals last season (before being reclaimed back by Seattle), also did not receive a qualifying offer from the Kraken. Seattle announced the news on social media before Monday’s 5 PM deadline.

Both players will be unrestricted free agents on Wednesday per the team.

Joining Sprong and Cholowski as free agents include former Capitals Andre Burakovsky (COL, UFA), Brett Connolly (CHI, buyout), and Mathieu Perreault (MTL, UFA).

Burakovsky will test the market after scoring a career-high 22 goals and 61 points for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche this past season.

Connolly was put on waivers and bought out of the final year of his contract by the Chicago Blackhawks. The contract was the four-year, $14 million deal Connolly originally signed with the Florida Panthers in the summer of 2019.

Mathieu Perreault, a former Capital from 2009 to 2013, will be an unrestricted free agent after not being re-upped by the Montreal Canadiens.

These players will all likely join Ilya Samsonov on the market at noon Wednesday.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

