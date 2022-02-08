Capitals place defenseman Dennis Cholowski on waivers

The Washington Capitals placed defenseman Dennis Cholowski on waivers Tuesday. With the team getting healthy and no longer able to utilze a taxi squad, the Capitals had no more room for the reserve defenseman whom they claimed from Seattle on October 14.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first announced the news on Twitter.

SEA claims Czarnik. Cholowski on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 8, 2022

Cholowski played in seven games for the Capitals and tallied one assist and put three shots on goal. The left-handed defenseman turned out to be very useful as the Capitals struggled through injury and a breakout of COVID-19 during the months of November, December, and January.

Before the move, Capfriendly listed the Capitals with 24 players: 13 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goalies. As of this moment, Alex Ovechkin and Michal Kempny are non-roster players, TJ Oshie and Vitek Vanecek are on injured reserve, and Anthony Mantha is on LTIR.

Ovechkin is likely to play in tonight’s game thus necessitating someone leaving from the roster.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB