Live blog: Alex Ovechkin returns as Capitals take on Blue Jackets

Alex Ovechkin is officially back, jack. Cleared from COVID, Ovi will return to first-line duty against tonight’s opponents, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the All-Star Break officially over, the Capitals will now try to improve from their seventh-place position in the East after slumping mightily in December and January. The Capitals power-play, which is one of the worst in the league, will see if it can improve with Lars Eller installed on the first unit.

Pheonix Copley will get his first start in the NHL tonight in three seasons over Ilya Samsonov.

You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

Ovi’s back… tell a friend fever dream tunnel pic.twitter.com/kj9jFoKJUb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 8, 2022

It’s Refs Night at Capital One Arena All the local referees in the area put on their officiating gear and are cheering offside and minor penalty calls very loudly. l o l @ianoland and @peterhassett / @rmnb all the refs are out in full force today! Nothing like hearing the refs cheering each other on pic.twitter.com/WAOMTvtXjQ — Akhil Bery (@AkhilBery) February 9, 2022

Garnet Hathaway gets the Caps on the board first. 1-0 WSH. Total chaos! Garny knocks it home pic.twitter.com/WxvmK7bABs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022

Off Nic Dowd’s skate and in. 2-0 WSH That was so close to being Carl Hagelin’s! HOT LINE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XhzIW7BMuQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022

Tie game. Boqvist. Go best friend go best friend go! pic.twitter.com/Lp7kjjCG0s — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022

A Kuzy PPG? In this economy? 3-2 WSH. Kuzy PPG scoarrrrr pic.twitter.com/AH5udMcBlm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022

Laine ties it up with a buzzer beater. WATCH THOSE WRIST ROCKETS pic.twitter.com/znuGBy4Pqu — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022

Copley gives up a leaky goal. 4-3 CBJ. And here comes Sammy. Proud parents alert!!!! ❤️❤️@Wally9191 pic.twitter.com/bgOZNIDbhq — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022

Tom Wilson ties it up after a CBJ giveaway in front of the net. WILLY TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/n1wTrj2I9S — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022

Boone Jenner wins it for Columbus. Not great defense or goaltending. BOONES DAY! The captain scores with 42.4 seconds left. #CBJ up 5-4. Fantastic pass from Nyquist and Jenner goes around Samsonov to pick the Jackets back up. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 9, 2022

