Live blog: Alex Ovechkin returns as Capitals take on Blue Jackets

Alex Ovechkin is officially back, jack. Cleared from COVID, Ovi will return to first-line duty against tonight’s opponents, the Columbus Blue Jackets.
With the All-Star Break officially over, the Capitals will now try to improve from their seventh-place position in the East after slumping mightily in December and January. The Capitals power-play, which is one of the worst in the league, will see if it can improve with Lars Eller installed on the first unit.
Pheonix Copley will get his first start in the NHL tonight in three seasons over Ilya Samsonov.
You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.
Capitals lines
Lineys!#CapsJackets | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/5IGtQuP2qV
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 8, 2022
Ovi’s back… tell a friend
fever dream tunnel pic.twitter.com/kj9jFoKJUb
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 8, 2022
It’s Refs Night at Capital One Arena
All the local referees in the area put on their officiating gear and are cheering offside and minor penalty calls very loudly. l o l
@ianoland and @peterhassett / @rmnb all the refs are out in full force today! Nothing like hearing the refs cheering each other on pic.twitter.com/WAOMTvtXjQ
— Akhil Bery (@AkhilBery) February 9, 2022
Garnet Hathaway gets the Caps on the board first. 1-0 WSH.
Total chaos!
Garny knocks it home pic.twitter.com/WxvmK7bABs
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022
Off Nic Dowd’s skate and in. 2-0 WSH
That was so close to being Carl Hagelin’s!
HOT LINE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XhzIW7BMuQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022
Laine makes it 2-1.
👏💣@PatrikLaine29 pic.twitter.com/r2QbCBgSv9
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022
Tie game. Boqvist.
Go best friend go best friend go! pic.twitter.com/Lp7kjjCG0s
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022
A Kuzy PPG? In this economy? 3-2 WSH.
Kuzy PPG scoarrrrr pic.twitter.com/AH5udMcBlm
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022
Laine ties it up with a buzzer beater.
WATCH THOSE WRIST ROCKETS pic.twitter.com/znuGBy4Pqu
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022
Copley gives up a leaky goal. 4-3 CBJ.
And here comes Sammy.
Proud parents alert!!!! ❤️❤️@Wally9191 pic.twitter.com/bgOZNIDbhq
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2022
Tom Wilson ties it up after a CBJ giveaway in front of the net.
WILLY TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/n1wTrj2I9S
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022
Boone Jenner wins it for Columbus.
Not great defense or goaltending.
BOONES DAY!
The captain scores with 42.4 seconds left. #CBJ up 5-4. Fantastic pass from Nyquist and Jenner goes around Samsonov to pick the Jackets back up.
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 9, 2022
Read the RMNB recap.
https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/08/not-so-special-teams-blue-jackets-beat-caps-5-4/
Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On