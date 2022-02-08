Home / News / Live blog: Alex Ovechkin returns as Capitals take on Blue Jackets

Live blog: Alex Ovechkin returns as Capitals take on Blue Jackets

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

February 8, 2022 6:56 pm

Alex Ovechkin is officially back, jack. Cleared from COVID, Ovi will return to first-line duty against tonight’s opponents, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the All-Star Break officially over, the Capitals will now try to improve from their seventh-place position in the East after slumping mightily in December and January. The Capitals power-play, which is one of the worst in the league, will see if it can improve with Lars Eller installed on the first unit.

Pheonix Copley will get his first start in the NHL tonight in three seasons over Ilya Samsonov.

You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Ovi’s back… tell a friend

It’s Refs Night at Capital One Arena

All the local referees in the area put on their officiating gear and are cheering offside and minor penalty calls very loudly. l o l

Garnet Hathaway gets the Caps on the board first. 1-0 WSH.

Total chaos!

Off Nic Dowd’s skate and in. 2-0 WSH

That was so close to being Carl Hagelin’s!

Laine makes it 2-1.

Tie game. Boqvist.

A Kuzy PPG? In this economy? 3-2 WSH.

Laine ties it up with a buzzer beater.

Copley gives up a leaky goal. 4-3 CBJ.

And here comes Sammy.

Tom Wilson ties it up after a CBJ giveaway in front of the net.

Boone Jenner wins it for Columbus.

Not great defense or goaltending.

Read the RMNB recap.

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/08/not-so-special-teams-blue-jackets-beat-caps-5-4/

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.

, ,