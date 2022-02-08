Alex Ovechkin cleared from COVID protocol, appears set to play against Blue Jackets

Alex Ovechkin tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and was forced to miss Washington’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and the 2022 All-Star Game over the weekend. Now, he’s back from protocol.

According to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, the Caps captain passed his tests this week and has been cleared to resume full team activities.

The team takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7 PM.

The universal sign from Alex Ovechkin that he is indeed good to go tonight vs. #CBJ. #Caps pic.twitter.com/6STxQVkQw6 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 8, 2022

During the morning skate, Ovechkin returned to his normal spot on the first line. During a press conference with reporters afterward, the Capitals captain said he was asymptomatic.

“I feel good,” Ovechkin said. “No symptoms, nothing.”

Ovechkin said he would play, but the final decision was up to head coach Peter Laviolette.

“He looks fine to me, he looks fine,” Laviolette said. “I’ll go in and clear everything, but he should be good to go.”

Before leaving the lineup due to COVID, Ovechkin was amid his worst spell of the season offensively. Ovi was scoreless in four straight games and has fallen to fourth in the goal-scoring race and fifth in overall point-scoring.

Ovechkin not be allowed to travel into Canada to play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday due to longer COVID quarantine restrictions in the country.

fresh Duo content here pic.twitter.com/nfHkxnJrYf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 8, 2022

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB