Not-so-special teams: Blue Jackets beat Caps 5-4

The Washington Capitals lost a winnable game to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Special teams seems to be the culprit in this one. And a new goalie wouldn’t hurt.

The fourth line (or at least they’d be the fourth line in a normal season) had a big game, notching goals by Hathaway and Dowd in the first and second periods. Columbus responded with three goals in the second period — Laine, Boqvist, and Laine again — all on the power play or immediately after a power play expired.

Playing in his first NHL game, Trey Fix-Wolansky beat Pheonix Copley with a dribbler, which brought Ilya Samsonov into the game. With two and a half minutes left, all-star Tom Wilson tied the game with a quick wrist shot from the slot, only to see the Caps lose it in the final minute off Boone Jenner’s shot.

Caps lose.

Great effort from Washington’s most reliable line: Garnet Hathaway, Nic Dowd, and Carl Hagelin . Two goals on the rush. The second one really looked like it was going to go to Hagelin for a bit, but it turned out Oliver Bjorkstrand’s skate deflected the goal, not Hags’. Classic.

Nic Dowd was also elite on the faceoff dot. He won 17 of 18 at last check.

Lars Eller started the game on the first power-play unit, replacing Evgeny Kuznetsov . After two bad opportunities, Kuznetsov reclaimed his spot and scored a goal. Kuznetsov seems key to successful zone entries for Washington, and him getting a goal from the other side of the ice from Ovi is exactly what the unit needs.

Kuznetsov later absorbed a bad hit from Columbus D Andrew Peeke. A ruckus ensued, with Ovechkin scaring lots of people. For some reason, Trevor van Riemsdyk was the only one to serve a penalty for those antics, and Columbus scored on the ensuing power play.

Zero Ovi goals since honey hole — Tyler Duchaine (@tylerduchaine) February 9, 2022

Ovechkin slump continues. Nothing since January 22.

I don’t know if he was buzzing or if he was just on a good line, but I liked Joe Snively ‘s work. If only Connor McMichael (under eight minutes of ice time) could get opportunities like that.

The Schultz-TVR pairing had a real rough not playing opposite, mostly, to Max Domi and Sean Kuraly.

here’s @JoeBpXp back in action with some pink paisley, or possibly salmon boteh #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/fdYjZgopH8 — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 9, 2022

In his first start in years, goalie Pheonix Copley had a relatively easy night, but he allowed four goals on 19 shots. My position since summer is that I want off this goalie carousel. The Caps should pick up a goalie before the trade deadline. I still think it should be Braden Holtby.

Anyway, no time for kvetching. The Caps head up to Canada for a date on Thursday with the Canadiens, who are even worse than the Blue Jackets. They better win that one.

