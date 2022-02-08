Not-so-special teams: Blue Jackets beat Caps 5-4

The Washington Capitals lost a winnable game to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Special teams seems to be the culprit in this one. And a new goalie wouldn’t hurt.
The fourth line (or at least they’d be the fourth line in a normal season) had a big game, notching goals by Hathaway and Dowd in the first and second periods. Columbus responded with three goals in the second period — Laine, Boqvist, and Laine again — all on the power play or immediately after a power play expired.
Playing in his first NHL game, Trey Fix-Wolansky beat Pheonix Copley with a dribbler, which brought Ilya Samsonov into the game. With two and a half minutes left, all-star Tom Wilson tied the game with a quick wrist shot from the slot, only to see the Caps lose it in the final minute off Boone Jenner’s shot.
Caps lose.
Zero Ovi goals since honey hole
— Tyler Duchaine (@tylerduchaine) February 9, 2022
here’s @JoeBpXp back in action with some pink paisley, or possibly salmon boteh #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/fdYjZgopH8
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 9, 2022
In his first start in years, goalie Pheonix Copley had a relatively easy night, but he allowed four goals on 19 shots. My position since summer is that I want off this goalie carousel. The Caps should pick up a goalie before the trade deadline. I still think it should be Braden Holtby.
Anyway, no time for kvetching. The Caps head up to Canada for a date on Thursday with the Canadiens, who are even worse than the Blue Jackets. They better win that one.
Headline photo: NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On