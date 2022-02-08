Alex Ovechkin calls out judges after Kirill Kaprizov finishes last in Breakaway Challenge: ‘I don’t know why he don’t get too many points’

The NHL’s Breakaway Challenge in the All-Star Skills Competition was fantastic… except for the judging. The nonsensical scores arguably denied the league an even bigger viral moment when Trevor Zegras scored blindfolded while doing a tribute to the cult classic movie Dodgeball and finished in THIRD PLACE. It was like Vince Carter losing the 2000 Dunk Contest.

Hometown boy Alex Pietrangelo won the event despite a meh attempt after actor and Blues fan Jon Hamm stuffed the ballot and gave the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman a score of 19; each judge was only allowed to give each player a score between 1 and 10. The Mad Men star was a judge along with Las Vegas ventriloquist Terry Fator, Hockey Hall of Famers Mark Messier and Paul Coffey, Darren Waller from the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and NHL Youth Advisory Board member Dayton O’Donoghue.

Tuesday, Alex Ovechkin officially called them out.

The player that finished dead last in the Breakaway Challenge event was Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov, who did a tribute to Ovechkin in his attempt. The left-handed shooter took off his Wild jersey to reveal Ovechkin’s All-Star Skills sweater and proceeded to score with one of Ovi’s right-handed sticks. He celebrated by doing the Hot Stick celly. Kaprizov nailed Ovi’s look from his helmet down to the yellow skate laces. Ovechkin, the league’s biggest star, missed the game due to COVID-19.

“I should have probably practiced first before I switched the sticks to the wrong side,” Kaprizov said via NHL.com. “The stick was too long for me anyway, so I was probably lucky enough to have scored that.”

Kaprizov ended up getting a score of 47, seven points fewer than the next closest player, Alex DeBrincat, who paid homage to The Hangover.

Ovechkin said he watched the All-Star Skills Competition live. “(I had) nothing to do so, of course, I watched it,” he said, eliciting laughs from the press.

“I think [Kaprizov’s attempt] was pretty cool. It was fun,” Ovechkin said. “I don’t know why he don’t get too many points but what’s the referee doing out there?”

✅ Tinted Visor

✅ Yellow Laces

✅ Caps Jersey

✅ Hot Stick Celly Kirill Kaprizov's tribute to Alex Ovechkin in the #NHLAllStar Breakaway Challenge was priceless. pic.twitter.com/xQMnaAIdt6 — NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2022

As for missing the All-Star Game due to being in protocol, Ovechkin admitted he was bummed, but felt more empathy for his wife Nastya’s experience.

“Obviously it’s hard,” Ovechkin said. “Especially for my wife. She came here – left Sergei and Ilya at home. In the morning, we do before the game testing, and I test positive. It was kind of hard for her. Nothing you can do. Rules are the rules. That’s it.”

Ovechkin participated in the Capitals’ morning skate on Tuesday and will likely suit up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.