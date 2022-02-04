NHL announces venues for outdoor games and All-Star Weekend during 2022-23 season

National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman held a press conference on Friday ahead of the 2022 All-Stars Skills Competition. Bettman touched on a number of topics during the chat with reporters including the locations of the outdoor games and All-Star Weekend for the 2022-23 season.

Boston’s Fenway Park will host the 2023 Winter Classic

The game will be the Bruins’ fifth outdoor game. Fenway Park previously hosted the 2010 Winter Classic. Boston beat the Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host Stadium Series game

This is the Canes’ rescheduled Stadium Series Game from 2021. The Capitals were rumored to be their aopponent.

Florida Panthers will host 2023 All-Star Weekend

The 2023 All-Star Weekend will be coming to the sun belt. The Florida Panthers will host the game at FLA Live Arena.

Bettman also addressed the 2022 NHL Draft. Bettman said Montreal’s COVID restrictions will have to loosen or the NHL may look to move the draft.

Commissioner Bettman says 2022 draft may be moved from Montreal if there are still COVID restrictions in place — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 4, 2022

Here’s the NHL’s full press release:

NHL Announces 2022-23 Outdoor Events and 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend NEW YORK (Feb. 4, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today information for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic®, the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend and the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. The events were officially announced today by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman from Las Vegas prior to the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will feature hockey’s top talent tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). The 2023 NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, in Boston, Mass. The game will mark the fifth NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins and the second time the game has been hosted at Fenway Park, home of MLB’s Boston Red Sox. Boston defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in OT in the 2010 NHL Winter Classic®. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2023 edition marking the 15-year anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic® in Buffalo. Boston’s opponent, broadcast information and a confirmed date for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic® will be announced when available. The Florida Panthers will host the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ on Friday, Feb. 3 and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4. The 2023 event will mark the second time the Panthers and South Florida host NHL All-Star activities, as the Panthers previously hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will feature the Carolina Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C. It will be the first regular-season outdoor game for the Hurricanes, who will become the 28th NHL team to participate in a regular-season outdoor game. Carolina’s opponent, broadcast information and a confirmed date for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be announced when available. ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s broadcast partners for the 2022-23 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Additional details relating to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic®, 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend and 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including the opponents of both the Bruins and Hurricanes, ticketing information and broadcast details, will be released at a future date. Dates and locations for additional NHL events taking place during the 2022-23 season will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and information on all of the NHL’s events at http://www.NHL.com/events.

Headline photo: NHL press release