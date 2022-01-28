Live blog: Capitals face Braden Holtby for first time in game against Dallas Stars

The Washington Capitals are in The Big D tonight to take on the Dallas Stars. Dallas is retiring Sergei Zubov’s no. 56 before the game.

But the big news heading into tonight’s tilt is that the Capitals are facing Braden Holtby for the first time since the Holtbeast left town in 2020.

“Yes, it’s strange,” Holtby said when asked about the start. “Obviously it’s been a while leading up. Great to get to see some old faces and good friends I haven’t seen a lot in the last year or a half. It’s going to be strange. Very odd tonight. Exciting at the same time to experience something new.”

The Capitals will turn to Vitek Vanecek in net tonight. Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 10-Sprong

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 91-Snively

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 2-Schultz

52-Irwin, 57-van Riemsdyk Vanecek vs. Holtby

Is it dusty in here? https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/01/28/alex-ovechkin-and-braden-holtby-hug-during-warmups/

A PPG? In this economy? The Dallas Stars struck first but the goal was called back due to them being offside. Less than a minute later, Tom Wilson scored from the bumper spot on the power play. Whip it good! pic.twitter.com/pBg0HFMP6F — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022

John Carlson on the PP. 2-0 WSH. The Caps are 2 for 2 early on the PP. 𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘦𝘦𝘦𝘦𝘴𝘩 pic.twitter.com/cJJDJNn9o9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022

holtby to carlson after the game: pic.twitter.com/nRUiPuZWjw — sammy (@holtbymoly) January 29, 2022

3-0 WSH. TVR is being credited with it. I feel bad for Braden? Anotha one! pic.twitter.com/PN5WgvWCVm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022

You have to admire this kid’s dedication to get the shot! when in ̶r̶o̶m̶e̶ dallas pic.twitter.com/AIRoVal73W — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022

Connor McMichael goal after the beast goes wanderin. 4-0 WSH. This game makes no sense but I’ll take it. 20 –> 24 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CtK7xkHqoq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022

Nicklas Backstrom rips it far side past Braden. 5-0 WSH. Fif 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/2k4V6Jk1c9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 29, 2022

