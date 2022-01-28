Home / News / Live blog: Capitals face Braden Holtby for first time in game against Dallas Stars

Live blog: Capitals face Braden Holtby for first time in game against Dallas Stars

By Ian Oland

January 28, 2022 8:52 pm

The Washington Capitals are in The Big D tonight to take on the Dallas Stars. Dallas is retiring Sergei Zubov’s no. 56 before the game.

But the big news heading into tonight’s tilt is that the Capitals are facing Braden Holtby for the first time since the Holtbeast left town in 2020.

“Yes, it’s strange,” Holtby said when asked about the start. “Obviously it’s been a while leading up. Great to get to see some old faces and good friends I haven’t seen a lot in the last year or a half. It’s going to be strange. Very odd tonight. Exciting at the same time to experience something new.”

The Capitals will turn to Vitek Vanecek in net tonight. Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 10-Sprong
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 91-Snively
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 2-Schultz
52-Irwin, 57-van Riemsdyk

Vanecek vs. Holtby

Is it dusty in here?

A PPG? In this economy?

The Dallas Stars struck first but the goal was called back due to them being offside. Less than a minute later, Tom Wilson scored from the bumper spot on the power play.

John Carlson on the PP. 2-0 WSH.

The Caps are 2 for 2 early on the PP.

3-0 WSH. TVR is being credited with it. I feel bad for Braden?

You have to admire this kid’s dedication to get the shot!

Connor McMichael goal after the beast goes wanderin. 4-0 WSH.

This game makes no sense but I’ll take it.

Nicklas Backstrom rips it far side past Braden. 5-0 WSH.

