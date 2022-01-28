Braden Holtby to start against Capitals for first time since leaving DC. Holtby: ‘It’s going to be strange. Very odd tonight.’

The Dallas Stars will start Braden Holtby in net against the Washington Capitals on Friday.

The start will mark the first time Holtby has played against the Caps since he was forced to leave the franchise after the 2019-20 season due to Washington’s salary cap issues.

“Yes, it’s strange,” Holtby said when asked about the start. “Obviously it’s been a while leading up. Great to get to see some old faces and good friends I haven’t seen a lot in the last year or a half. It’s going to be strange. Very odd tonight. Exciting at the same time to experience something new.”

“It feels weird,” he continued. “It feels really weird especially seeing them over there. I’ve spent a lot of time on that side. Definitely different. A lot of people go through it. Tonight you have to find a way to block that out and play a quality hockey game. Definitely not your normal game in a regular season.”

Braden was asked what he appreciated the most during his time in DC.

“The people,” Holtby said. “Hockey is obviously what we do but there’s a lot outside of it. Relationships you make and people that helped you in different ways that you’re forever grateful for. I remember Mitch Korn always use to tell me, ‘It’s a game of people, not pucks.’ That kind of stuck with me. That’s where my family grew up. That’s home for me. It’s pretty special to see those people again and catch up with.”

During the press conference, Holtby was awarded a silver goalie stick, a plaque, and a huge bottle of cab from Starts’ GM Jim Nill in celebration of his 500th NHL game.

Holtby was asked if he thought he had any type of advantage due to his familiarity with the roster on Washington.

“It’s always interesting playing against ex-teammates,” he said. “You recognize them quicker on the ice and that sort of thing. It’ll definitely be different to have so many like that. This game, tendencies come in a little bit but really you need to read and react out there. They’ve shot on me that many times too so they know me as well as I know them.”

As for the Capitals, they admitted facing their former Stanley Cup champion goaltender would be odd too.

“It’s probably going to be more weird for him because he’s going to be facing a lot of familiar faces on the other side,” Lars Eller said according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. “So I’m sure he’s going to be pumped up and very motivated. He was an actor for us and a big reason we did what we did.”

Dmitry Orlov pointed out the Stars-Capitals game on March 20 at Capital One Arena and believed that would be an even bigger deal for Braden, but admitted, “(tonight) is still going to be a special moment for him.”

Towards the end of the press conference, Braden was asked if he had any sour feelings about being forced out.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect,” Holtby said. “I think new situations you learn some things and you appreciate things more that you might have taken for granted before. The connections you make with the city and people. I think anyone can say that when you move on. You reflect and take things in with a new light appreciate the small things a little more.”

Headline photo used with permission via @SaadYousuf126/The Athletic