Live blog: Capitals take on Sharks as Ilya Samsonov returns to the net

The Washington Capitals are taking on the San Jose Sharks. The big news out of the morning skate was that Connor McMichael would sit in favor of Daniel Sprong. (And boy, the reaction in our comment section was strong.)
Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net as Vitek Vanecek sits for the first time in four games. The Capitals are wearing their navy blue alternates. Also, it’s Police Night at Capital One Arena.
Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.
What you missed from today
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 10-Sprong
59-Protas 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 2-Schultz
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk
Samsonov vs. Reimer.
Noah Gregor scores on a tap in. 1-0 SJS.
Today’s office view: A+++ pic.twitter.com/Al3K5y48nt
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 27, 2022
Nicolas Meloche scores his first NHL goal. 2-0 SJS.
.@nicolasmeloche will remember this one! 👏 pic.twitter.com/fBeNJwMV0F
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 27, 2022
The Capitals have life. Sprong off a set play. 2-1 SJS.
Right. On. The. Money. pic.twitter.com/gEwCjyrf6p
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 27, 2022
Sharks win 4-1.
The Capitals are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
Feelin’ good after that one! 😄 pic.twitter.com/miTwtczRGu
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 27, 2022
Hathaway fights after the buzzer.
holy scrap pic.twitter.com/1GSj7OqsKB
— Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) January 27, 2022
Refresh this article throughout the game as we’ll be updating it live. Post your comments below.
