Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Sharks as Ilya Samsonov returns to the net

Live blog: Capitals take on Sharks as Ilya Samsonov returns to the net

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 26, 2022 7:10 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on the San Jose Sharks. The big news out of the morning skate was that Connor McMichael would sit in favor of Daniel Sprong. (And boy, the reaction in our comment section was strong.)

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net as Vitek Vanecek sits for the first time in four games. The Capitals are wearing their navy blue alternates. Also, it’s Police Night at Capital One Arena.

Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

What you missed from today

Capitals lines

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 10-Sprong
59-Protas 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 2-Schultz
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk

Samsonov vs. Reimer.

Noah Gregor scores on a tap in. 1-0 SJS.

Nicolas Meloche scores his first NHL goal. 2-0 SJS.

The Capitals have life. Sprong off a set play. 2-1 SJS.

Sharks win 4-1.

The Capitals are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Hathaway fights after the buzzer.

Refresh this article throughout the game as we’ll be updating it live. Post your comments below.

, ,