Friedman: Capitals ‘are looking into’ acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago Blackhawks

Elliotte Friedman is out with his latest 32 Thoughts column and the Sportsnet reporter had an interesting nugget about the Washington Capitals and its goaltending woes.

Friedman reports that the Capitals are kicking the tires on acquiring Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Friedman writes:

We should prepare ourselves for the possibility of Marc-Andre Fleury, Washington Capital. At the very least, the Capitals are looking into it.

Friedman also reiterated that the Capitals and Edmonton Oilers are both awaiting an NHL ruling on Evander Kane and are both considering signing the troubled forward.

As for Fleury, the news comes as the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported last week that the Blackhawks would be willing to listen to offers on the three-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender. Fleury is in the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract where his cap hit is $7 million.

“I think the general consensus has been, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones are the three untouchables (in Chicago) and if you’d like to take a run at Alex Debrincat, Dominik Kubalik, or Brandon Hagel or Ryan Carpenter, and go down the list, they’re all potentially available,” Seravalli said. “When it comes to answering the first part of your question about Marc-Andre Fleury, he’s been mentioned in Edmonton. I don’t see it as a fit. He still holds a modicum of control himself and I believe the Blackhawks coaxed him back to play after that (Vegas Golden Knights) trade that was so surprising. Part of the deal, I believe, between the Fleury camp and the Stan Bowman camp, was ‘we’re not moving you anywhere unless you’re comfortable with it.’ He’s going to be able to call his shot in some ways.”

MAF has a 10-team no-trade list. Fleury is 13-13-3 with a .913 save percentage and three shutouts on a dreadful Blackhawks team.

The Capitals have struggled to get consistency out of its young goalies again this season. MAF could potentially be a game-changer for the Capitals during the postseason in what may or may not be his final run in the NHL.

Screenshot: @NHLBlackhawks/Instagram