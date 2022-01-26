Report: Edmonton Oilers are the likeliest destination for Evander Kane

The NHL’s investigation into a possible COVID-19 breach featuring forward Evander Kane is nearing its end and with that has come an increase in rumors about where Kane may end up this season.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that sources tell him that it’s down to two teams for Kane’s services but that “barring any last-minute changes”, the Edmonton Oilers are his likeliest landing spot.

TSN’s Darren Dreger also reported this morning that Kane met with Oilers general manager Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett earlier this week to discuss his fit on the team.

Kane, 30, has not played since January of last year. Since then he has been mired in controversy, including sexual assault and battery allegations, forging a vaccine passport, and gambling problems.

Once Kane was cut loose by the Sharks in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal he signed in May of 2018, he was free to sign with any team. The only hold up is that the aforementioned investigation may lead to further suspension this season for Kane, who has already sat out 21 games for the forged vaccine card.

Four days ago, Elliotte Friedman spoke on Hockey Night in Canada about the interest in Kane and indicated that the Washington Capitals were the other team outside of Edmonton considering the signing.

“Another team who has at least discussed it and considered [signing Kane] is the Washington Capitals”, Friedman said. “There’s nothing done. No contact or nothing like that, but they’re another team in addition to the Oilers who have looked into this.”

As of now, it looks like the Caps may have dodged a six-foot-two, 210-pound train of absolute nonsense.

Photo: @evander9kane/Instagram