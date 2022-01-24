Knights beat Caps 1-0 in a dreary game except for the puppies

The Washington Capitals played a dreary game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Sure seems like the midseason doldrums are in full effect. At least we had the puppies.

After a goal-less first period, Christian Amadio secured a rebound to put Vegas up 1-0 through two periods. The Caps tried to muster some offense in the third but failed.

Caps lose.

No dog puns in this recap. Just a little rule I set for myself.

The Caps got thoroughly outworked in this one. It’s just a micro-trend at this point, but I worry that Washington’s possession is eroding.

Garnet Hathaway got busted for boarding tonight. He’s had an egregious play in just about every game in the last two weeks. And a lot of them have been in the offensive zone.

Michal Kempny had two restraining penalties. I voiced my anxiety over Kempny in the snapshot on Monday. I dunno. Maybe let's see more of Irwin?

Please look at our story about all the dogs at the game. It was by a billion miles the best thing about the night.

Two experiments in this one: Connor McMichael on the second line and Conor Sheary on the first line. McMichael’s line with Kuznetsov and Wilson was good in a short burst but then quickly abandoned. Laviolette also bailed on the Ovi-Nicky-Sheary line in the second period.

Power play went 0 for 5 opportunities, including a nearly two-minute five-on-three sequence. I don't want the Capitals to fire Blaine Forsythe. It feels wrong to want anyone fired unless they make like $200k a year. But I want him reassigned; I want someone else in charge of this power play, someone who can make adjustments.

Vegas goalie Robin Lehner was good with over 30 saves.

Seems like Washington can’t buy a goal of late. Every team goes through patches like this, but you want to see good process below the scoreboard. I’m not really seeing that either.

So long, puppy night at Cap One Arena. Next game is Wednesday, which will be cop night at Cap One Arena. Aaaaalright.

Headline photo: @Capitals