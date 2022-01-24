Knights beat Caps 1-0 in a dreary game except for the puppies

The Washington Capitals played a dreary game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Sure seems like the midseason doldrums are in full effect. At least we had the puppies.
After a goal-less first period, Christian Amadio secured a rebound to put Vegas up 1-0 through two periods. The Caps tried to muster some offense in the third but failed.
Caps lose.
An emerald green tie on @JoeBpXp for the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/wvU5qspp5i
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 24, 2022
Seems like Washington can’t buy a goal of late. Every team goes through patches like this, but you want to see good process below the scoreboard. I’m not really seeing that either.
So long, puppy night at Cap One Arena. Next game is Wednesday, which will be cop night at Cap One Arena. Aaaaalright.
