All the cuddly and furry cuteness from Capitals Canine Night

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

January 24, 2022 8:58 pm

The Washington Capitals hosted Capitals Canine Night on Monday at Capital One Arena. And you guys, it wasn’t just a feel-good promotion to sell tickets and get butts in seats (which it was successful in doing).

The promotion was also a multi-pronged activation inside the arena that had — metaphorically speaking — a lot of juicy, steak-flavored treats to it. Like players holding tiny, adorable, adoptable puppies!!!

The Capitals arrived to Cap One cradling puppies available for adoption from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Fans can apply and submit a meet and greet request for the above pup they’re interested in at wtarescue.com.

A few of them even got to get up close and personal with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin at the wee top of the arena.

It’s worth noting that the puppies were kept in a basket where, for much of their experience, they were very very sweepy.

There were fatheads of Capitals players’ pets held up along the glass during warmies.

And up on the jumbotron.

Fans with service dogs were specifically invited to the game.

Of course Biscuit made his presence known inside the arena.

Capitals’ power plays were introduced by a jumbotron graphic of visiting players in a dog house.

Photo: Sheena Dunn

These giveaway shirts were rad too.

Finally, my favorite tribute came from Michal Kempny who rocked his hair like a cocker spaniel.

(Oh, I’m sorry… I’m being told Kempny did not do this for Caps Canine Night. That’s just how wildly long his flow is now.)

Anyways, what a pawesome night.

*BOOP*

Headline photo: @RealSmokinAl

