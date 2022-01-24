All the cuddly and furry cuteness from Capitals Canine Night

The Washington Capitals hosted Capitals Canine Night on Monday at Capital One Arena. And you guys, it wasn’t just a feel-good promotion to sell tickets and get butts in seats (which it was successful in doing).

The promotion was also a multi-pronged activation inside the arena that had — metaphorically speaking — a lot of juicy, steak-flavored treats to it. Like players holding tiny, adorable, adoptable puppies!!!

The Capitals arrived to Cap One cradling puppies available for adoption from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Each one of these pups was named in honor of Bob Saget’s passing… Here is Willy with Mary Kate (left) and Marla (right) pic.twitter.com/VTYygESq1o — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

Ovi with Raising Dad and Kuzy with Michelle Tanner pic.twitter.com/ugvvnnY0Xo — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

VV likes to move it, move it with Madagascar pic.twitter.com/EWSP3JmCx0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

Marla makes another appearance with Tiger pic.twitter.com/xLKN9bf9cJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

And lastly, we think Shears and Saget make quite the pair pic.twitter.com/PBepl4KlHB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

Fans can apply and submit a meet and greet request for the above pup they’re interested in at wtarescue.com.

A few of them even got to get up close and personal with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin at the wee top of the arena.

It's Canine Night at Capital One Arena! Look at all these good boys🐶#ALLCAPS | #CapsKnights pic.twitter.com/VrSPj5W0gh — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 24, 2022

It’s worth noting that the puppies were kept in a basket where, for much of their experience, they were very very sweepy.

Nap time after a tough day at the office looking cute. #CapsCanineNight #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9Id82oThRT — Al Koken (@RealSmokinAl) January 24, 2022

There were fatheads of Capitals players’ pets held up along the glass during warmies.

the goodest decorations were made for warmies pic.twitter.com/nuachLSHKp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

And up on the jumbotron.

Fans with service dogs were specifically invited to the game.

There are some VERY GOOD DOGS at the @Capitals game 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3Fu93aCBWZ — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 25, 2022

Of course Biscuit made his presence known inside the arena.

first im making sure @TeamShopAtCOA is running smoothly !! pic.twitter.com/Jn0Gcln9ez — Biscuit (@CapsPup) January 24, 2022

playing the latest hits for you guys tonighttt pic.twitter.com/4gTrN6cyfU — Biscuit (@CapsPup) January 25, 2022

Capitals’ power plays were introduced by a jumbotron graphic of visiting players in a dog house.

These giveaway shirts were rad too.

tonight is for the pups !! its #capscaninesnight at cap one and if you want a bandana and tshirt like me go to https://t.co/kwmvRDSpAo pic.twitter.com/DYX1v5uIsA — Biscuit (@CapsPup) January 24, 2022

Finally, my favorite tribute came from Michal Kempny who rocked his hair like a cocker spaniel.

(Oh, I’m sorry… I’m being told Kempny did not do this for Caps Canine Night. That’s just how wildly long his flow is now.)

Anyways, what a pawesome night.

*BOOP*

Headline photo: @RealSmokinAl