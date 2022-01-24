Home / News / Live blog: Capitals play Vegas Golden Knights on Caps Canine Night

Live blog: Capitals play Vegas Golden Knights on Caps Canine Night

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 24, 2022 7:09 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on their foes from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final tonight: the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Capitals are getting John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov back in the lineup but will be without Nick Jensen for a while. Nicklas Backstrom has been reunited with Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

Vitek Vanecek will get his fourth-straight start. Tonight is Caps Canine Night at Capital One Arena.

Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary
24-McMichael, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
59-Protas 20-Eller, 49-Leason
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 2-Schultz
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk

Vanecek vs Lehner

Tonight’s tunnel weirdness

Refresh this post throughout the night as we’ll be updating it during the game. Leave your comments below!

, ,