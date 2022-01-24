Live blog: Capitals play Vegas Golden Knights on Caps Canine Night

The Washington Capitals are taking on their foes from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final tonight: the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Capitals are getting John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov back in the lineup but will be without Nick Jensen for a while. Nicklas Backstrom has been reunited with Alex Ovechkin on the first line.
Vitek Vanecek will get his fourth-straight start. Tonight is Caps Canine Night at Capital One Arena.
Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary
24-McMichael, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
59-Protas 20-Eller, 49-Leason
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 2-Schultz
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk
Vanecek vs Lehner
Tonight’s tunnel weirdness
we interrupt your regularly scheduled dog programming to bring you… pic.twitter.com/swxOZWAeJr
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022
Refresh this post throughout the night as we’ll be updating it during the game. Leave your comments below!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On