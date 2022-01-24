Live blog: Capitals play Vegas Golden Knights on Caps Canine Night

The Washington Capitals are taking on their foes from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final tonight: the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Capitals are getting John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov back in the lineup but will be without Nick Jensen for a while. Nicklas Backstrom has been reunited with Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

Vitek Vanecek will get his fourth-straight start. Tonight is Caps Canine Night at Capital One Arena.

Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary

24-McMichael, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

59-Protas 20-Eller, 49-Leason

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 2-Schultz

6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk Vanecek vs Lehner

Tonight’s tunnel weirdness we interrupt your regularly scheduled dog programming to bring you… pic.twitter.com/swxOZWAeJr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2022

Refresh this post throughout the night as we’ll be updating it during the game. Leave your comments below!