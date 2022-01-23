Bad things considered: snapshot 2

The Washington Capitals are 4-4-2 in their last ten games, placing them sixth out of the eight Metropolitan teams, one of which is Philadelphia, who haven’t won a game in regulation since December 14.
This is not to say Washington is bad; they’re not. But they’ve got some discrete problems that have gone unaddressed for too long. And the solutions they’re reportedly “considering” are even worse.
It’s time to do the snapshot.
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Backstrom
|9
|115
|57.8
|+6.6
|53.8
|0.97
|Sgarbossa
|10
|91
|57.4
|+4.5
|59.8
|1.01
|Protas
|30
|328
|56.0
|+3.3
|63.2
|1.03
|Malenstyn
|12
|100
|55.8
|+1.6
|63.4
|1.03
|Mantha
|10
|109
|55.1
|+1.6
|58.6
|1.01
|Oshie
|18
|233
|54.7
|-0.2
|43.2
|0.96
|McMichael
|39
|406
|54.5
|+2.2
|48.8
|0.98
|Hathaway
|37
|454
|54.1
|+2.1
|65.1
|1.03
|Leason
|30
|273
|53.9
|+2.3
|50.7
|0.99
|Jonsson-Fjallby
|9
|100
|53.2
|+2.4
|61.5
|1.01
|Ovechkin
|42
|664
|52.6
|0.0
|65.0
|1.05
|Hagelin
|40
|482
|52.4
|+0.2
|51.6
|1.00
|Sprong
|34
|394
|51.6
|-2.0
|56.3
|1.01
|Sheary
|32
|391
|51.6
|-1.4
|51.8
|1.00
|Wilson
|38
|550
|51.4
|-1.0
|56.8
|1.03
|Eller
|35
|463
|51.3
|-1.1
|57.1
|1.03
|Kuznetsov
|39
|604
|51.1
|-1.8
|62.7
|1.05
|Dowd
|29
|347
|50.0
|-2.8
|51.3
|1.00
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Irwin
|12
|147
|54.9
|+3.3
|39.2
|0.93
|Orlov
|38
|693
|54.7
|+3.4
|66.8
|1.03
|Carlson
|38
|632
|54.2
|+1.5
|56.0
|1.00
|Fehervary
|39
|665
|52.6
|-0.4
|57.5
|1.02
|Schultz
|37
|577
|52.6
|-0.4
|52.0
|1.00
|Jensen
|39
|649
|52.0
|-1.1
|67.5
|1.05
|van Riemsdyk
|37
|561
|50.7
|-2.7
|51.2
|1.00
|Kempny
|5
|85
|45.4
|-5.0
|49.4
|1.04
|Cholowski
|7
|90
|41.7
|-11.3
|38.7
|1.00
And while we’re piling on Hags… (via @MoneyPuckdotcom) pic.twitter.com/p8FsdXimoo
— Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) January 19, 2022
This story would not be possible without Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Viz. Please consider joining us in supporting them. An early version of this story and its underlying data appeared on RMNB’s own Patreon.
Headline photo: NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On