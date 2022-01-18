Comeback Caps beat Jets 4-3 for their first overtime win of the season

The Washington Capitals had a terrible start to Tuesday game against the Winnipeg Jets, surrendering two goals in 2:20. But the Caps clawed back, and against all odds played a darn fun game to watch.
Like I said, the Jets struck early. Kyle Connor sunk a rebound on a power play, then Cole Perfetti scored his first NHL goal with a lovely rush attack. Alex Ovechkin took a great pass from Garnet Hathaway to make it 2-1 after one period. The Caps closed the gap with a well-screened goal by Dmitry Orlov in the second period, then they took the lead off an improbable wraparound goal by Aliaksei Protas.
With one minute left and an empty net, the Jets tied it off a danger-close shot by Pierre-Luc DuBois. In overtime — get this — Tom Wilson scored!
Caps win 4-3 in overtime! Washington’s first OT win of the season!
[deranged screaming from rooftop]
The Caps play basically every other night until the all-star break. Their roster is a mess, and they’ve been uneven these last couple weeks, but every team in this league has some kind of excuse. Let’s see what they can do.
