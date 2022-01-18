No. 757: Alex Ovechkin passes Mike Modano in career points, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 137 goals

Don’t look now but Alex Ovechkin is going streaking.
Taking a slick pass by Garnet Hathaway, Ovechkin ripped a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck and his out-stretched goalie stick.
The tally gave Ovechkin the league lead in goals (27), passing Edmonton Oilers’ star Leon Draisaitl. It also gave Ovi goals in three straight games.
The tally came a shift after Ovechkin became irate after believing he was fouled on a breakaway in front of the Jets’ net. Ovi has been in Hulk Mode since then. Bruce was right.
Ovechkin was furious at the ref for not calling a hook or slash on that breakaway. (He's right, btw.) The #Caps captain then not so politely suggested to the ref that he take a second look on the video board.
With the tally, Ovechkin registered the 1,375th point of his magnificent career, passing Mike Modano for 24th all-time.
With this goal, @ovi8 now has the 24th most points in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/YZIBztQ07S
Movin' on 🆙#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/PGLfYA4KRh
The goal was also the 757th tally of Ovi’s career.
Ovechkin is still on pace for 55 goals and 112 points this season.
Capitals fans in 2022 pic.twitter.com/fr4dg4poY6
MVP?
