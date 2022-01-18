Home / News / No. 757: Alex Ovechkin passes Mike Modano in career points, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 137 goals

No. 757: Alex Ovechkin passes Mike Modano in career points, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 137 goals

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

January 18, 2022 8:34 pm

Don’t look now but Alex Ovechkin is going streaking.

Taking a slick pass by Garnet Hathaway, Ovechkin ripped a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck and his out-stretched goalie stick.

The tally gave Ovechkin the league lead in goals (27), passing Edmonton Oilers’ star Leon Draisaitl. It also gave Ovi goals in three straight games.

The tally came a shift after Ovechkin became irate after believing he was fouled on a breakaway in front of the Jets’ net. Ovi has been in Hulk Mode since then. Bruce was right.

With the tally, Ovechkin registered the 1,375th point of his magnificent career, passing Mike Modano for 24th all-time.

The goal was also the 757th tally of Ovi’s career.

  • He is 9 goals behind third-place Jaromir Jagr (766).
  • He is 44 goals behind second-place Gordie Howe (801).
  • And 137 away from first-place Wayne Gretzky (894).

Ovechkin is still on pace for 55 goals and 112 points this season.

MVP?

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington

,