Fucale’s fallible: Bruins beat Caps 7-3

On Monday night, the Washington Capitals made a goal sandwich where the Caps goals were the bread and inside is a juicy meaty filling made from a billion Boston Bruins goals. Yeah, that’s a good intro. I’m not gonna rewrite that at all.
Conor Sheary scored twice in the first period, then Boston responded with SIX goals, chasing Zach Fucale and burning Vitek Vanecek right away. Under the advice of a physician, I will not not be recapping those goals here. TJ Oshie crashed the net to turn Ovechkin’s pass into a goal, but Marchand made it 7-2 on the rush. More meaningless hockey was played, growing less and less coherent until clarity arrived all at once with the final buzzer.
Caps lose.
@russianmachine @ianoland this game is so bad we are now watching college football pic.twitter.com/ue9M1ifDI4
— VJ (@dcvj07) January 11, 2022
It's a tan night for @JoeBpXp and the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/NhLC6HrD7y
— good_tweet_pete.eth (@peterhassett) January 11, 2022
Okay, that was a stinker.
For no apparent reason I can determine, the Caps will now have four days off before playing on Long Island. Hopefully in that time they can get healthy, fix the power play, overhaul goaltending, and adopt the Weagle as their primary logo.
