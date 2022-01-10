Live blog: Capitals play Bruins as Zach Fucale makes second consecutive start in net

The Washington Capitals will try to end a three-game losing streak tonight against the team that dispersed them rudely from the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

The Capitals will do so without Dmitry Orlov and own-goal scorer Carl Hagelin who both entered COVID protocol today. Zach Fucale will get his first back-to-back start in net of his career.

The game will be the Capitals’ 37th of the year and their third in four nights.

TJ Oshie is back. Can you tell?

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

59-Protas, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong

73-Sheary, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

57-van Riemsdyk, 3-Jensen

52-Irwin, 2-Schultz Fucale vs. Ullmark

Conor Sheary gives the Caps a 1-0 lead.

Sheary takes advantage of a weird bounce in front of the net.

Conor Sheary buries another generous chance in front of the net.

That he absolutely buried.

It’s tied 2-2 after the Bruins score twice on the PP, 40 seconds apart.

Marchand’s shot hit the top corner after redirecting off TVR’s stick and in.

This does not count as a goal, but Tom Wilson definitely scored himself.

Bruins take lead for first time after Zach Fucale gives up a softie. 3-2 BOS.

Fucale looks mortal for the first time since coming to the NHL.

Craig Smith scores. 4-2 BOS.

Zach Fucale pulled for Vitek Vanecek.

Vanecek surrenders a goal on his first shot faced.

David Pastrnak makes it 5-2.

6-2 Bruins. Erik Haula from a shot in the slot.

Shot deflects off TJ Oshie to bring the Capitals within 3.

The extra point is good. 7-3 Bruins.

The goal came off a Tom Wilson turnover.

