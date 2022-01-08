Zach Fucale’s new Capitals mask

Zach Fucale has not been scored on in four consecutive periods to start his NHL career. Now he’ll be really looking like a professional the next time he suits up for the Capitals in net.
Saturday, mask painter Sylvia Marsolais of Sylabrush released the latest mask design for Fucale on her Instagram.
Fucale’s bucket features the Caps logo design from the team’s 2018 Stadium Series game and howling wolves on the side. The mask also features a star on the chin and the Weagle logo on the back.
The motivational quote Create the edge. Win the day. is also included.
It’s unclear if this was the mask Fucale played with last night, but I can confirm he looked sensational in net again.
glove hand 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Smbc3PLyF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022
Fucale’s Hershey Bears mask from last season was also painted by Sylabrush and it’s incredible.
