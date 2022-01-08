The Capitals get fully yeeted out of St. Louis as the Blues forcefully yoink two points on home ice: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had a few days off and returned to the ice to take on the Blues in St. Louis. It didn’t go well. They got plastered 5-1 and had to pull their netminder.
Let’s hope tonight against the Wild goes far better.
Daniel Sprong opens the scoring or the Capitals to give them a 1-0 lead with his sixth goal of the season. With six goals in 29 games, Sprong is scoring at a 16-goal pace over an 82-game season, which would be a career high.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
