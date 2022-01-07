Capitals get blasted out of the building by the Blues: Blues beat Capitals 5-1

After a handful of days off the Caps returned in St. Louis to take on the Blues in the first half of a road back-to-back. Would there be any rust or could the Caps immediately return to form?
Daniel Sprong put a laser past Ville Husso to open the scoring. Torey Krug snuck down into the offensive zone and fired home a wrister to tie the game. Pavel Buchnevich fired the Blues into the lead with a wicked wrister over Ilya Samsonov’s shoulder. Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev, and Buchnevich all added to the hurting.
Blues beat Capitals 5-1.
The Caps will get right back at it tomorrow night in Minnesota. Will we see Zach Fucale get another NHL start?
