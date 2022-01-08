Live blog: Capitals take on Wild as Zach Fucale makes second career start

The Minnesota Wild are devastated by injury and COVID-19 while the Capitals are playing in the back end of a back-to-back tonight. Who will win?

Zach Fucale will draw his second career start with Vitek Vanecek out due to illness while Connor McMichael is back in the lineup and will play on the Capitals second line. Yes, two Connors are playing on the same line as each other and they both spell their first names differently.

Capitals’ lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary

59-Protas, 23-Sgarbossa, 10-Sprong

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Fucale vs. Kahkonen.

Connor McMichael makes it 1-0

Evgeny Kuznetsov scores! 2-0 WSH.

A spectacular own goal by Carl Hagelin during a delayed penalty on the Wild lol. 2-1 WSH.

Mats Zuccarello ties it up in the final minute, sending it to OT. 2-2.

Fucale’s shutout streak is over.

