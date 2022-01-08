Live blog: Capitals take on Wild as Zach Fucale makes second career start

The Minnesota Wild are devastated by injury and COVID-19 while the Capitals are playing in the back end of a back-to-back tonight. Who will win?
Zach Fucale will draw his second career start with Vitek Vanecek out due to illness while Connor McMichael is back in the lineup and will play on the Capitals second line. Yes, two Connors are playing on the same line as each other and they both spell their first names differently.
Capitals’ lines
Via @VogsCaps:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
59-Protas, 23-Sgarbossa, 10-Sprong
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Fucale vs. Kahkonen.
It’s so stupid it’s funny.
i'm alex and i can sing hii𝗶𝗶𝗶iii𝗶𝗶𝗶𝗶iiigh like this pic.twitter.com/oKt1o88aPl
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 9, 2022
Connor McMichael makes it 1-0
Head coach Peter Laviolette announces Zach Fucale will start tonight against Minnesota.#CapsWild pic.twitter.com/gjQ7xjvVVV
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022
Evgeny Kuznetsov scores! 2-0 WSH.
A spectacular own goal by Carl Hagelin during a delayed penalty on the Wild lol. 2-1 WSH.
Carl Hagelin scores full length of the ice, empty-net goal *ON THE CAPITALS* during delayed penalty against Wild
Mats Zuccarello ties it up in the final minute, sending it to OT. 2-2.
Fucale’s shutout streak is over.
ZUCCY, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/r0eOtOuw3H
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 9, 2022
