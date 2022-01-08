A whole lot of self sabotage: Wild beat Capitals 3-2 (SO)

The Washington Capitals had an opportunity to bounce back from a bad loss in St. Louis the night prior. Could they do that or would the Wild just send them to the start of a losing streak?
Nada in the first period goals wise. Connor McMichael tipped home a Nick Jensen point drive to open the scoring. Evgeny Kuznetsov…get this…blasted home a slapper on a power play to double the lead.
Carl Hagelin put the puck into his own empty net with a delayed call coming against the Wild. I cant describe to you the full scope of that. Mats Zuccarello actually scored against Zach Fucale with less than a minute left to force overtime. To a shootout we headed.
Wild beat Capitals 3-2.
The almost always annoying Boston Bruins visit the Caps in DC next on Monday. Let’s hope the Caps try and score on themselves less in that game.
