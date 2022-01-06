Capitals send Hunter Shepard back to Hershey three hours after adding him to taxi squad, re-assign Zach Fucale to taxi squad

In a somewhat curious turn of events, the Washington Capitals have sent goaltender Hunter Shepard back to the AHL only three hours after initially adding him to their taxi squad.

The Caps then re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to the taxi squad in Shepard’s place. Shepard’s tenure with the big club lasted one practice.

NEWS | The Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears to the taxi squad and have re-assigned goaltender Hunter Shepard from the taxi squad to Hershey. #ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/nXnOeQJYNt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2022

It appears the Capitals needed Shepard to be available just for that one practice and preferred to take Fucale with them on their two-game road trip westward. Fucale is the owner of one career NHL start where he recorded a shutout against the Detroit Red Wings and in doing so became the first netminder in franchise history to blank a team in his NHL debut.

As a member of the taxi squad, Fucale will be eligible to take the trip with the team and fill in if deemed necessary through injury or potential protocol-related issues.

Fucale has had a yo-yo type season where he has traveled back and forth from Hershey to DC and back numerous times. Notably, one of those times ended up with him contracting COVID-19 and being forced to miss time in the AHL when he returned.

In ten games played for the Bears this season, Fucale sports a 6-2-2 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .889-save percentage.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB