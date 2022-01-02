Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie to miss Sunday’s game against Devils due to illness

The Washington Capitals finally looked like they were getting healthy. And then a non-COVID illness struck. First, it took Lars Eller out of the lineup. Now Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie will be unable to suit up in Sunday’s game.
For Backstrom, it’s the second time he’s had to sit out again since coming back from a hip injury that kept him out of the first two months of the season.
#Caps Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie will not play today versus New Jersey. Both are out with non-COVID illness.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 2, 2022
While those two stars are out, the Capitals will see returns from Justin Schultz, Daniel Sprong, and Nick Jensen, who practiced on Saturday after missing a week of time due to COVID-19 protocol. The Capitals will also promote Michael Sgarbossa off the taxi squad to replace Backstrom in the lineup.
#Caps activate Michael Sgarbossa from the taxi squad and assign Lucas Johansen to the taxi squad. In addition, #Caps place Justin Schultz, Daniel Sprong and Nick Jensen on the active roster.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 2, 2022
Before the game, the Capitals also returned Aliaksei Protas back to Hershey after the rookie tallied six points (2g, 4a) in 22 games during his first stint in the NHL.
The Capitals will line up like this against the Devils, per Mike Vogel.
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
24-McMichael, 23-Sgarbossa, 49-Leason
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
9-Orlov, 74-Carlson
6-Kempny, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Blackwood
