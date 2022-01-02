Live blog: Capitals take on flagging Devils at Capital One Arena

The Washington Capitals are ill and not in a good way.
After getting several defensive reserves back from COVID-19 protocol (Justin Schultz and Nick Jensen), the Capitals learned that Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie would not suit up against the New Jerseys due to a non-COVID illness, meaning Michael Sgarbossa and Daniel Sprong will get back into the lineup. Ilya Samsonov gets the start against MacKenzie Blackwood.
The Capitals, who only have $200k left in cap space, also sent Aliaksei Protas back to Hershey.
The Capitals are fighting for first place in the Metro (tied with Carolina) while the seventh-place Devils are 3-6-1 in their last 10.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
24-McMichael, 23-Sgarbossa, 49-Leason
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
9-Orlov, 74-Carlson
6-Kempny, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Blackwood
This is nice
Our favorite hockey team is full of brainaics.
Capitals fall behind 2-0 after NJD score twice in 74 seconds.
Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson notched the goals.
John Carlson goes bar down to narrow NJD’s lead to 2-1.
What a shot. That’s Carly’s eighth goal of the season. Also: free nugs tmw.
Nico Hischier gives the Devils a 3-1 lead.
