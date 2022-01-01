Nicklas Backstrom on Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goals record: ‘No one likes to score goals more than him’

During the final second of the Capitals’ last power play of December, Alex Ovechkin scored the unit’s first and only goal of the month. Ovechkin fired a slap shot from the point that leaked through Thomas Greiss’s five-hole and into the back of the net.

The goal was record-breaking; it was Ovechkin’s 275th tally on the power play, passing Dave Andreychuk (274) for the most in NHL history.

After the game, Nicklas Backstrom, who assisted on the milestone marker (it was his 116th apple on an Ovi PPG), congratulated his longtime partner on Twitter.

“Bro, ⁦@ovi8⁩ All time leader in power play goals,” Backstrom wrote. “Keep doing what you are doing. I’m so happy for you that you reached that goal. Big milestone❤️”

Bro, ⁦@ovi8⁩ All time leader in power play goals. Keep doing what you are doing. I’m so happy for you that you reached that goal. Big milestone❤️#hesgotothergoalsinmind pic.twitter.com/6JZ8j3UDoI — Nicklas Backstrom (@backstrom19) January 1, 2022

During Saturday’s practice, Backstrom elaborated on his feelings for The Big Guy’s big record.

“It’s amazing, I think it’s great,” Backstrom said. “First of all, no one likes to score goals more than him. He does these milestones almost every night now. He’s been giving us so many memories too being a part of that. It’s fun.”

Backstrom did feel remorse about one thing though.

“No I didn’t (get a picture with him), but I regretted it this morning, actually,” Backstrom said. “I’m going to get on [the PR guy]. He needs to wake up here.”

Typically Capitals players who score milestone markers will take a photo with the players that assisted on it. In this instance, Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov (who really, really wants to be in the pictures) were not available so Ovechkin took the photo by himself.

Backstrom’s kind words weren’t the only ones Ovechkin received after the game.

TJ Oshie got sentimental on Twitter.com.

Can’t wait to tell the grandkids I was on the ice for this one. The Legend continues!! #Gr8 #Legend https://t.co/zsCzwwIh2M — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) January 1, 2022

John Carlson went the un-Andrew Brunette route.

275!! Congrats to the greatest to ever do it @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/2b00ypfTkK — John Carlson (@JohnCarlson74) January 1, 2022

Capitals majority owner Ted Leonsis sent his congratulations.

Another historic milestone in the hall of fame career of @ovi8. Not only did the @Capitals get the win, but @ovi8 scored his 275th career power goal, making him the @NHL's all-time leader in power play goals! Congratulation's Alex!#ALLCAPS https://t.co/Kj38PPrcwq — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, we focused on something more selfish and life-changing in our own lives.

Ovechkin’s empty-net goal, which he scored with 41 seconds left in regulation, came in the McNugget Minute winning everyone in the DC area free nugs.

Congratulations, Ovi. And thank you.