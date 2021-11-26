Home / News / Andrew Brunette described Alex Ovechkin as ‘the second greatest goal scorer of all-time’ behind Wayne Gretzky pregame

By Ian Oland

November 26, 2021 7:02 pm

Andrew Brunette was asked about Alex Ovechkin before the Capitals-Panthers game on Friday. By all intents and purposes, the Panthers head coach and former Capital praised The Great 8 in his answer.

But it’s a tiny thing he said about Ovi that is getting a lot of attention online. Brunette referred to Ovechkin as the second greatest goal scorer of all-time behind Wayne Gretzky.

Hockey Twitter did not like this.

Gulitti reiterated that Brunette’s comment was a compliment.

The problem is when you compare Ovi and Gretzky and ignore Jagr and Howe (who are also ahead of Ovi in the goals-scoring race), that’s stating an opinion – not going on facts. It’s been harder to score goals in Ovi’s generation than Wayne’s. And with Ovechkin off to the greatest start of his NHL career, you could see how some people might side-eye this quote suspiciously.

Maybe Ovi did too? The Capitals captain scored a hat trick in the game.

Screenshot: Florida Panthers

