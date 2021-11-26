Alex Ovechkin sets Capitals’ record for most points through first 20 games of season

Age 36 Alex Ovechkin accomplished a feat that a Younger Ages Ovi couldn’t do.

Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens, Ovechkin set the Capitals’ franchise record for the most points through the team’s first 20 games of a season. Ovechkin had three points after tallying a hat trick of assists in the game, giving him 33 points on the year.

Alex Ovechkin's 31 points are the most in Capitals history through the teams first 20 games of a season#ALLCAPS — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 25, 2021

Ovechkin hit the record after recording 11 multi-point games in the first 20 games of the season, including five nights with three points or more.

As we wrote after the game on Wednesday:

Ovechkin’s early-season dominance so far this season can be traced to Evgeny Kuznetsov’s re-emergence and his line’s absolute dominance scoring at five-on-five this season. Ovechkin has been on the ice for 27 five-on-five goals this season – an NHL high per Natural Stat Trick. Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov sit tied for sixth in the NHL this season with 20. Ovechkin is also shooting a paltry 17.4 percent this season, five percent higher than his career average. The success comes despite the Capitals’ power play sputtering for most of the season.

The playmaking Ovechkin also moved into second for the most points by a player older than 34 through their first 20 games of a season. Look at these names. Ovi eclipsed Gordie Howe with his three-point night.

Most points by a player older than 34 through their first 20 games of a season:

41- Mario Lemieux (PIT, 2002-03)

33- Alex Ovechkin (2021-22 thanks to 3 assists in a 6-3 @Capitals win vs the Canadiens Wednesday night)

31- Gordie Howe (DET, 1968-69)

30- Phil Goyette (STL, 1969-70) pic.twitter.com/VEZ7u0QUrx — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 25, 2021

Wow.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB