Alex Ovechkin breaks a record for what feels like the 38th time and the Caps top the Wings in Detroit: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have won their first two games back from the holiday and COVID-imposed break. The Caps went into Detroit and got a milestone goal from Alex Ovechkin on the way to a 3-1 victory.
Happy New Year!
The all-time PPG leader.
Congrats on making more history, Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8)! 🙌
Add him to your #NHLAllStar Fan Vote 👉 https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8 pic.twitter.com/fiPvas6VvS
— NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2022
