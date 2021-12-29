Four of the Capitals’ best forwards activated to main roster ahead of game against Nashville Predators

The Washington Capitals’ forward corps has been devastated by injury and COVID-19 for most of the season, but finally, it’s nearing full strength.

The Capitals announced on Wednesday afternoon that Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the team’s top two centers, have been activated from COVID-19 protocol along with winger TJ Oshie. Tom Wilson was also removed from injured reserve and placed back on the team’s active roster, making four top-six forwards available for tonight’s game.

Alex Alexeyev and Brett Leason were also recalled from the Capitals’ taxi squad as Michael Sgarbossa was assigned to it.

#Caps activate Nicklas Backstrom (COVID protocol), Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID protocol), TJ Oshie (COVID protocol) and Tom Wilson (IR). In addition, #Caps recall Alex Alexeyev and Brett Leason from the taxi squad and assign Michael Sgarbossa to the taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 29, 2021

On Tuesday, the Capitals’ lines looked like this via NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Backstrom-Protas

McMichael-Eller-Hathaway

Hagelin-Dowd-Leason

Orlov-Carlson

Kempny-TVR

Alexeyev-Irwin

It’s unclear if Oshie, who has been quarantining for the last 10 days, will play. The right wing participated in the Capitals’ optional morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Meanwhile, Alexeyev seems poised to make his NHL debut and skate on the third pairing.

Tonight will mark the first game the Capitals have played with their top four centers all season long.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB