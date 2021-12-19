Hershey night in DC: Kings beat Capitals 3-2

The Washington Capitals, still direly depleted, played better than the Los Angeles Kings at home on Sunday night. It’s just that the scoreboard didn’t agree. Three unanswered goals blew what should have a been a scrappy win by the Washington Bears.
Connor McMichael scored on the rush in the first period, assisted by hometown boy Joe Snively. In the second period, Justin Schultz waited until just after a four-minute power play expired before scoring to make it 2-0. Blake Lizotte scored a shorthanded goal late in the second, then Christian Wolanin caught a big rebound early in the third to tie the game.
With ten minutes left in the third, Adrian Kempe got a lucky break, beating Vitek Vanecek with the puck rolling off his stick, giving the Kings the lead.
Caps lose.
this is a great picture (📷: @Capitals) Everyone appreciating a career moment for the new guy #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/WaFpB2vhJq
— Tim McDonough (@mcdonough23) December 20, 2021
well I guess we're playing this game #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/sV5hEzAjrj
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 20, 2021
Yeah, that was unfortunate.
See you Tuesday as the Caps head up to Philly. Or do you think that game will even happen?
Headline photo: Pam Ford
