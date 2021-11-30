Hershey Bears wish themselves good luck against the Florida Panthers

The Washington Capitals have struggled through injury most of the 2021-22 season and in the process, have depleted the roster of their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Tuesday, the Bears made fun of the situation by redoing their logo using the Capitals wordmark.

we would like to formally wish ourselves the best of luck tonight in our game against the Florida Panthers pic.twitter.com/4tkU5RqyfE — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 30, 2021

The Capitals sported five players in the lineup against the Panthers on Tuesday that could end up back in Hershey when the team is fully healthy including Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Beck Malenstyn, Michael Sgarbossa, and Brett Leason.

Capitals lines in warmups at FLA: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

McMichael-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Cholowski-TvR Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 30, 2021

So far this season, six prospects have scored their first NHL goal this season including Hendrix Lapierre, Martin Fehervary, Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Garrett Pilon, and Aliaksei Protas.

UPDATE: 7! Beck Malenstyn just scored his first NHL goal against the Panthers.

