Joe Snively tallies first NHL point in first NHL game

Joe Snively, making his NHL debut against the LA Kings, didn’t wait long to hit a big NHL milestone.

Crashing to the net, the Herndon, Virginia-native registered his first NHL point in front of his family and friends on a Connor McMichael goal.

Brett Leason made the play happen after forcing a turnover along the wall. McMichael picked up the puck and ran a give-and-go with Snively at the goal line. McMichael potted the rebound for his fourth career goal.

Snively was credited with the primary assist. His family was emotional after the goal.

Snively gets his first NHL point and his family is PUMPED! pic.twitter.com/t48iU3w8aB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 20, 2021

“It was pretty thrilling,” Snively said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “Nerves were going. Adrenaline was pumping. It was a lot of fun!”

Snively was also given the rookie treatment before the game, taking a few solo laps around the ice before the rest of the team joined him on the ice.

Snively played hockey as a kid for the Little Caps and celebrated the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship in the streets outside Capital One Arena.

While a COVID-19 outbreak has zapped the Caps of many of their best players, the absences have given guys like Snively a chance to play when he wouldn’t otherwise.

Congratulations, Joe!

9️⃣1️⃣ for the hometown kid pic.twitter.com/mcsBOEZ27F — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 19, 2021

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington