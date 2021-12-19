Capitals recall forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals are turning to a former Little Caps player in Joe Snively to try and soothe some of their roster woes. TJ Oshie was announced as unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol Sunday morning and in response, the Caps plucked Snively from their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.

Snively, a Herndon, VA native, currently leads the Bears in scoring with 22 points through 21 games. He has played in 105 games for the Bears over four seasons since signing with the organization out of Yale University in 2019.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively, a native of Herndon, Va., from the Hershey Bears. Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington's Little Caps program.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/nv6n48LxwE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 19, 2021

Snively was re-signed by the Caps in early June to a one-year, two-way contract. This season against the Springfield Thunderbirds, Snively recorded his second career professional hat trick and has eight total goals in 21 games.

Stumbled upon these pictures from the WAY BACK machine tonight. That's @Capitals strength coach Mark Nemish running off ice training for our 2008 Explode camp. Joe Snively is front and center (the USNA shorts), 11 years before Joe signed his Caps contract! ❤️ #Homegrown pic.twitter.com/dB5tcrvjpq — Coldrush Hockey (@ColdRushHockey) September 13, 2019

After a very successful four-year stint at Yale, Snively was initially signed to the two-year entry-level contract by the Caps. He was also in attendance outside of Capital One Arena when the Caps took down the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Snively was one of the Capitals’ final cuts in Training Camp this year and it looks like his dream of playing an NHL game for the team he rooted for growing up will finally come true tonight against the Kings.

