Joe Snively scores second career hat trick in Hershey Bears’ 5-3 win over Springfield

The Hershey Bears’ depth has been depleted this season as their parent NHL club, the Washington Capitals, has experienced injury woes during the first two months of the season. Currently, prospect forwards Connor McMichael, Brett Leason, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby are all in Washington as fill-ins with Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Anthony Mantha all out long-term with injuries.

But the Bears are still winning and on Sunday against the Springfield Thunderbirds, local product Joe Snively scored his second professional hat trick to power Hershey to a 5-3 win at Giant Center.

Zach Fucale made 26 saves for his third win of the season. Hershey’s record is now 5-2-2-1 through 10 regular-season games.

Snively’s first goal came on a breakaway after being sprung by Shane Gersich with a brilliant pass by the Thunderbirds bench. The Herndon, Virginia-native deked several times before finishing on his backhand. It was his first goal of the season.

RIGHT BACK AT YOU. Snively on the breakaway for his first goal of the season.#HBH pic.twitter.com/XqB1owWrm7 — Chocolate Hockey (@ChocHockey) November 7, 2021

Snively gave the Bears a 4-3 lead late in the third period, after scoring from Oshie’s normal spot on the power-play.

SNIVES FOR THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/12xuhSx4Qp — Chocolate Hockey (@ChocHockey) November 7, 2021

The forward then finished the game off with an empty-net goal from the Hershey Bears’ zone. He was mobbed by his teammates along the boards including Michal Kempny.

Snively was one of the Capitals’ final cuts in Training Camp this year as he potentially gets closer to his dream of playing an NHL game for the team he rooted for growing up. The 25-year-old center scored 17 points in 30 games last season for Hershey. He was originally signed as a college free agent out of Yale.

Screenshot: Hershey Bears/YouTube