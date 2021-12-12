Roughed up Capitals team survive and win against the Sabres: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals picked up the full two points in Saturday’s soiree with the Buffalo Sabres. It wasn’t the prettiest game they’ve ever played but you’ll take it considering the circumstances.
Now go get healthy, dudes.
T.J. Oshie wins the shootout with his 46th career shootout goal, the fourth-most in NHL history. That also marks his 21st game-deciding goal, tied for the second-most in NHL history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 12, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On